Mesa Air: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 15 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $131.6 million in the period.

