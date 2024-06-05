Lululemon: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $321.4 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of $2.54 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Lululemon said it expects revenue in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.42 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $14.27 to $14.47 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.7 billion to $10.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LULU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LULU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.