John Wiley & Sons: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) on Thursday reported net income of $25.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Hoboken, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and restructuring costs, were $1.21 per share.

The publisher posted revenue of $468.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $200.3 million, or $3.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.87 billion.

John Wiley & Sons expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.60 per share.

