Jabil: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jabil Inc. (JBL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $129 million.

The St Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, came to $1.89 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $6.77 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Jabil expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.03 to $2.43.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.3 billion to $6.9 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Jabil expects full-year earnings to be $8.40 per share, with revenue expected to be $28.5 billion.

