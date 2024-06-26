International Student Services at U.S. Colleges: What to Know

International student services offices at U.S. universities provide campus support and an abundance of campus resources to help with everything…

International student services offices at U.S. universities provide campus support and an abundance of campus resources to help with everything from visa issues and orientation to year-round activities.

“ISS usually stands for International Student Services, which indicates these offices are for serving and supporting international students during their journey of studying in the United States,” says Lynne Vanahill, director of international support services at the University of Kansas.

She says international students can view ISS “as their home base at the new university — a place to start and return to when feeling lost or confused.”

Here are some ways international students can plan to make the most out of their school’s ISS office before and after they arrive on campus.

What to Do Before You Go

Before applying to or enrolling at a college, prospective international students should consider reaching out to a school’s international student services office.

Visit a School’s ISS Webpage

Students can gauge an institution’s environment and level of support for international students by starting with a school’s ISS page.

“Most ISS websites will offer a wealth of information to help prospective students navigate available resources and specialized programming to help international students transition to life in the U.S.,” Vanahill says.

An ISS page will typically have information on visas, accommodations, campus resources, support services like tutoring and language assistance, and contacts — and may have an FAQ page for answers to common questions.

Chat Virtually With the ISS office

Many ISS offices provide opportunities for prospective international students to have one-on-one consultations with ISS advisers via live chat or videoconferencing platforms. Students can also email or call the ISS office directly.

“If students aren’t able to find the information they are looking for, they are welcome to email the office or attend one of our webinars for prospective or newly admitted students,” Vanahill says.

Vanahill says KU’s ISS office collaborates with admissions and recruitment offices to offer pre-arrival webinars on a range of topics such as “How to Request an I-20” for a student visa application to “Campus Life at KU.”

Many ISS offices also use social media platforms like Instagram and X to share updates and interact with students. Prospective international students can send direct messages or participate in live sessions and discussions on social media.

Get Visa and Immigration Guidance

Whether it’s about how to get a student visa or about wait times, students will want to reach out to ISS for any immigration questions early on.

“We welcome all inquiries, but we are the only legitimate source of immigration-related guidance at the university,” says Rick Lane, director of international student services at the University of Illinois–Springfield.

Lane says they specifically encourage students to “address all questions related to their non-immigrant student status — how to obtain it, how to maintain it, how to derive the maximum benefits, et cetera — to us.”

What to Do Once You’re on Campus

Once students have arrived, they should plan on taking full advantage of all campus resources and campus support available through their ISS office.

Look Into Advising Services

Some ISS offices have additional advising services for current international students that address issues beyond immigration and visas.

Lane says international students should visit the ISS office in person or contact staff via telephone or email with academic, cultural, social and personal concerns.

“They feel comfortable discussing those with us, both because of the broad range of international living experience represented by our advisers, and because we have established a valued relationship with them since before they arrived in the U.S.,” Lane says.

Jody Pritt, assistant vice provost for international student and scholar advising at Pennsylvania State University, says international students should make the ISS office at their school their first stop for advice. She says the office can also help direct students to the appropriate campus resources for other requests.

Pritt says the ISSA team at Penn State can help students access cultural support and belonging initiatives and offerings in the university community.

“We are a supportive team of advisers whose collective and shared goal is to foster meaningful and transformative experiences for our international students during their time at the university,” Pritt says.

Participate in Workshops

After enrolling, international students should plan to take advantage of workshops provided by their school’s ISS office on topics ranging from travel to financial management and more.

“I attended many of these workshops,” says Iraqi national Mustafa Al-Qadi, who graduated in 2019 with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Kansas.

For example, he attended workshops called “Optional Practical Training and Academic Training for International Students,” “Essentials of Car Ownership for International Students” and “Income Tax Workshop for International Students.”

The University of Texas at Dallas also holds workshops, such as “Study Abroad for International Students,” three to four times a year.

“Each semester various sessions are organized in coordination with several departments on campus on topics related to student safety, health, transportation and career preparedness,” says Josephine K. Vitta, senior director of international student services at the University of Texas at Dallas’ International Center.

Pritt says Penn State’s ISSA office holds many educational employment workshops each semester to help students keep up-to-date and informed on options for their career goals.

“The students are eager to explore career opportunities,” Pritt says, “and we want to equip them with the knowledge and understanding to access those opportunities with as much ease as possible.”

Join Trips and Activities

International students can also plan to explore their new community through trips and other activities held by ISS offices year-round, including summer events at some universities.

Vitta says the International Center at UT Dallas organizes local trips to sporting events, museums and other venues for international students to learn about American culture and traditions.

At Penn State, international students have dedicated advisers and global engagement coordinators who organize enriching off-campus experiences, Pritt says.

“From visiting iconic destinations like Niagara Falls and New York City to enjoying local farmer’s markets and historical sites, students have diverse opportunities to explore and engage with their community,” Pritt says.

Al-Qadi says some of his favorite activities included international trivia nights, Kansas City trips and BBQ events arranged by the ISS office at the University of Kansas. He says the many ISS-provided services helped him feel more welcomed and involved in the community.

“This had a great positive impact on my academic and social and cultural experiences at KU,” Al-Qadi says.

