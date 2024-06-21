Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include…

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of June 24

LandBridge – Houston, 14.5 million shares, priced at $19-$22, managed by Goldman Barclays. Proposed NYSE symbol LB. Business: Oil property acquirer in the Delaware Basin formed by Five Point Energy and WaterBridge.

WEBTOON Entertainment – Los Angeles, 15 million shares, priced at $18-$21, managed by Goldman Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol WBTN. Business: Leading global online cartoon platform carved out of South Korea’s NAVER.

Tamboran Resources – Barangaroo, Australia, 6.5 million shares, priced at $24-$27, managed by BofA Citi. Proposed NYSE symbol TBN. Business: Natural gas E&P focused on the Beetaloo Basin in Northern Australia.

Actuate Therapeutics – Fort Worth, Texas, 5.6 million shares, priced at $8-$10, managed by Titan Partners Newbridge. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ACTU. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing an inhibitor therapy for difficult to treat cancers.

WORK Medical Technology – Hangzhou, China, 2 million shares, priced at $4, managed by Kingswood. Proposed Nasdaq symbol WOK. Business: Chinese manufacturer of disposable medical products.

