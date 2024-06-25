How to Write a Short Professional Bio

A professional bio can help you stand out from the crowd by showcasing who you are and what you strive…

A professional bio can help you stand out from the crowd by showcasing who you are and what you strive for in your work. However, writing a professional biography for potential employers, clients, colleagues or networking is easier said than done. It can feel awkward to write about yourself and fluently express your contributions.

Here are essential elements for any professional bio:

— Your name and professional title

— What you do in your current position

— Your branding statement

— One to two outstanding professional accomplishments with measurable results

— One to two details to describe your personality

You may post your professional bio on your personal website, your personal blog, your company’s website, your professional portfolio, your LinkedIn “about” section, your Facebook business page or another social media site such as Instagram.

While the length of your bio will vary depending on where you aim to publish it, this outline of elements will help you create a complete bio. For example, if you post your bio in your “about” section on LinkedIn, you are limited to about 2,000 characters. Your website might include a lengthier bio, but a short professional bio works best on social media pages.

How to Start a Biography

You may know who you are professionally, but it can be hard to articulate this clearly and precisely, especially in writing. To start, outline what you want to include in your bio using the elements above. You can use your resume and other documents where you’ve tracked professional accomplishments to help you, but avoid copying and pasting.

You can also look up the professional bios of successful professionals whom you admire. What impresses you about their bios? Take note of the elements that stand out to you and use them as inspiration for your own bio.

To help you come across authentically, think about what you would say out loud to someone if they asked you about the items on the list above. For example, how would you explain your job or branding statement? Write it down. This can help you to “see” your voice on paper.

Generally, a professional bio should be written in third person, especially if it’s for a company website. However, there are exceptions. For example, your “about” section on LinkedIn should be written in first person.

Here are some additional details to include on your professional bio.

Your Name and Professional Title

Include your full name and your title. For example: John Doe, Marketing Director. If you don’t have a job, list your last job title or certifications.

What You Do in Your Current Position

This helps the reader understand if your experience would be a good fit for their organization. For example: John specializes in all forms of digital marketing, including social media marketing, online advertising and search engine optimization.

Your Branding Statement

A branding statement is a sentence or two that reflects your professional values and how you stand out from others in the industry. For example: John is diligent and adapts seamlessly to evolving processes and technologies. This allows him to provide the best service to his customers.

Outstanding Professional Accomplishments

Listing a few accomplishments allows readers to understand your level of expertise and how you positively contribute to your organization or industry. Examples could include how you helped your company save money, increased visibility or attained positive results for your clients.

Personal Details

Including a few personal details can help a reader connect with you on a more personal level. This may make them more likely to reach out to you. Examples could include hobbies, pets or interesting details about your background that you feel comfortable sharing.

How to Write a Bio for Work

If your company has asked you to write a professional bio for its website, make sure you include the requested elements. If you are unsure, ask your supervisor for additional information. Also, check your company’s “about” page and note what others have included in their bios. Try to follow the same format and order of information. Once you have finished your professional bio, ask someone you trust to proofread it for grammatical errors and clarity.

Sean McLoughlin, vice president of operations at the executive search firm HireMinds, recommends always writing your corporate bio with the company in mind. “If you have been with the company for a significant amount of time, your short professional bio should highlight achievements within the company. If you’re new to the organization, they should be written highlighting why you’re going to be successful in your new role,” he said in an email.

Professional Bio Examples

Here are a few examples of what a short professional bio could look like:

1. Physician Sample Bio

James Oliver is an empathetic family medicine physician leveraging 10-plus years of experience promoting health and improving the quality of patients through changes in research, medical education and patient care across organizations and the community. He’s known for his innovative, tactical thinking and authentic, influential leadership style. He’s also skilled in building the relationships, consensus and strategic partnerships needed to move large-scale and challenging initiatives forward.

2. Graphic Designer Sample Bio

Amy Lin is a freelance graphic designer known for her creative thinking and attention to detail. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Amy specializes in translating complex ideas into compelling visual narratives. She has a background in visual arts and has worked on diverse projects ranging from logo designs to website layouts. In her free time, Amy likes to find inspiration for her art in nature, travel, dance and music.

3. Software Engineer Sample Bio

Lucy Michaels is a senior software engineer at Meta who works closely with product and design teams to build innovative application experiences for the iOS platform. Her technical prowess spans from backend systems architecture to frontend user interface design, with a strong focus on optimizing performance and usability. She’s also well-versed in various programming languages and frameworks like C++, Ruby on Rails, Python and Java. On the weekends, Lucy enjoys going on hikes and training Muay Thai.

4. Human Resources Sample Bio

Michael Sanchez is a human resources professional with three years of experience in talent acquisition and HR operations. His empathetic approach and strong communication skills make him a go-to person for resolving issues and boosting team morale. He’s also played a key role in building high-performing teams and is known for his strong interpersonal skills and ability to create a supportive work environment. With him on board, you can expect a workplace where people feel valued and empowered to shine.

5. Sales Sample Bio

Sarah David is a tech sales specialist known for her talent in building strong client relationships and driving revenue growth. She has a solid background in the tech industry and excels at understanding customer needs and consistently exceeding quota each month. Outside of work, Sarah enjoys doing yoga and roller skating.

6. First-Person Sample Bio

Hi! My name is Tracy Jones. I’m a content marketing specialist passionate about helping brands connect authentically with their audiences through compelling storytelling and well-defined content strategies. Over the past six years, I’ve had the privilege of working with leading brands, including tech giants like Microsoft and startups like Airbnb, to help them create engaging blog posts and social media campaigns. In my free time, I enjoy learning Spanish and spending time with my three cats.

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Writing Your Professional Bio

— Being too generic. Always tailor your bio to reflect your unique skills and avoid using clichés or generic statements that don’t differentiate you from others in your field. “Nobody expects a generalist to solve their issues,” Sharon Rose Hayward, a women’s career coach and founder at Winning at Work, said in an email.

— Exaggerating or misrepresenting. Exaggerating your accomplishments or misrepresenting your achievements won’t do you any good and could damage your reputation. Be truthful when describing your skills and experiences.

— Not updating regularly. Don’t use outdated information that no longer reflects your current professional status and make sure to update your professional bio periodically.

— Committing grammar mistakes. A bio riddled with errors gives the impression that you’re careless and lack attention to detail. Always triple-check your professional bio before publishing, and consider asking a friend or colleague to proofread it.

— Using industry or location-specific abbreviations or acronyms. Industry jargon and location-specific abbreviations or acronyms likely mean nothing to your readers. “Leaving someone wanting to know more because they’re interested is different than creating confusion,” Hayward said.

— Making your bio too long. Laurie Cure, executive coach and CEO at Innovative Connections, a consulting company that provides organizational solutions, warns against writing a long bio. “Have you ever sat at a conference and spent the first five minutes of a session listening to the moderator read a two-page bio of how great someone is? It’s a bore. Always keep your bio short and sweet,” she said in an email.

Be Authentic

Focus on highlighting your unique strengths and showcasing your personality. “Your word choice and language will say a lot about who you are and how you want to be represented,” Cure said. “Your personality will show in how you describe yourself and your experiences, as well as what you choose to highlight.”

Don’t be afraid to embrace your individuality and emphasize what truly matters to you. Whether you choose to tell your story with a polished professional tone or a more conversational approach, always let your bio reflect your authentic self.

Update 06/26/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.