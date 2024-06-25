How To Paint Your Kitchen Countertops

If you’re trying to renovate your home on a budget, you may be stuck on ways to refresh your kitchen…

If you’re trying to renovate your home on a budget, you may be stuck on ways to refresh your kitchen without replacing your outdated counters. Painting your kitchen cabinets and changing out hardware are straightforward and affordable ways to transform the space. However, updating your countertops isn’t as easy.

New countertops are expensive, ranging from several thousand to tens of thousands of dollars, depending on the material and amount of counter space. Previously, contact paper was a popular choice for an inexpensive countertop update. However, a new and superior solution has emerged — painting them.

This DIY method offers a longer lifespan and a higher-quality appearance, making it an excellent option for budget-conscious renovators. If you’re considering painting your countertops, here’s what you need to know about materials, instructions and durability.

Is Painting Kitchen Counters a Good Idea?

“Anyone can do it, it’s renter-friendly and is great for people who might not be ready for a full kitchen renovation,” says Liz McInnis, a home decor expert near San Diego who posts on her Instagram account @mcinnishome.

The materials and finish have come a long way over the last decade, making this a great cheap countertop upgrade that lasts several years. The project can be done over a weekend without any power tools or professional installation. However, there are a few drawbacks homeowners should consider. Renters should check with their landlord or rental policy before embarking on such a project.

Pros of Painting Your Counters Cons of Painting Your Counters — It’s budget-friendly, costing less than $200. — They can be painted in a weekend, making it a quick project. — You can paint any color you want and mimic a variety of stones. — It’s more durable than other budget options like contact paper. — It’s not as durable as real stone countertops. — It can last five-plus years, but most people use it for three to five years. — The paint can yellow over time if you use too much epoxy or resin. — Paint can scratch and show wear and tear more than stone. — You have to DIY the project, and adding marbling can be tricky.

The first drawback is the durability and longevity of the finish. Painting your countertops is not a permanent solution. Most painted counters last three to five years before you need to repaint or replace them with a longer-lasting material. Nedra Davis, a DIY home creator who writes the Brickendhaus blog and posts on Instagram and TikTok @brickendhaus, painted the countertops in her Bowie, Maryland home in 2021. She says her countertops have held up incredibly well over the last three years.

“There is some chipping around high-traffic areas by my sink and parts of my island,” says Davis. “I could see making it to year five before I need to replace my countertops again.”

It’s also a very DIY-intensive project. You need to freehand the stone or marbling effect with paint or sponges. “On a scale of 1 to 5 for complexity, I’d rate it around a 3,” Davis says. A beginner could do it, she says, but it’s tricky and takes practice.

Adding an epoxy or resin sealer on top is also complicated at first due to the thickness of the material. If you put too much in one area, it can yellow over time. However, with proper application, yellowing shouldn’t be an issue.

There’s also no going back once you paint your countertops. If you mess up the marbling or prefer the original look, you can’t reverse your work. Make sure you absolutely want to paint your counters before taking this route.

What Counters Can You Paint?

You can paint over almost any countertop material, including:

— Formica

— Laminate

— Corian

— Butcher block

— Cultured marble

— Granite

The key to success is ensuring the paint can adhere to the countertop. For granite or other stone counters, like cultured marble or Corian, you’ll want to use a countertop-safe cleaner to remove any residue or grease buildup.

For butcher block, Formica or laminate, you’ll want to go a step further, sanding down any scratches and giving the paint something to cling to. Once sanded and properly cleaned, you can begin the painting process.

How to Paint Your Counters

You can purchase countertop kits online for around $200. They come in different finishes, including marble, sandstone, quartz or natural sparkled stone mimicking terrazzo. These kits come with everything you need: primer, paint, brushes, epoxy sprinkles, gloves and more.

You can also DIY your own kit, buying an oil-based primer, desired paint colors, roller paint brush, sponges and food-grade resin or epoxy coating to seal the counters. It’s a good idea to get drop cloths, rags, painter’s tape and a sander to ensure the countertops are cleaned and prepped.

The first step in painting your kitchen countertops is the primer. Davis and McInnis used three coats of primer with a basic paint roller before adding the marbling.

You can use a feather, thin paint brush or other tool to create a thin line that mimics marble veins. McInnis suggests blotting the counters with another brush as it’s drying to give it a more natural look resembling marbling or quartz. Always practice beforehand and pull up a picture of a countertop you like to inspire you as you’re practicing. “I’m not an artist and we were able to figure it out,” says McInnis.

Once that’s dry, apply the resin or epoxy top coat, which seals the countertops. “The epoxy is very sticky and messy. Cover anything and everything you care about,” McInnis says. Expoxy is a clear sealant, which means you won’t necessarily know by looking at it whether you are getting an even coat. Try to apply it in a thin layer as evenly as possible. Also, try to avoid making it too thick in any one area or it could be prone to yellowing.

“Once it starts to dry, most air bubbles will come out on their own,” McInnis says. “Use tweezers to pop anything, and pull out any debris like cat or dog hair that might have flown into the epoxy as it’s drying.”

Once it’s dry, it’s there forever. The counters need to set for 24 hours, and the kits recommend only light use for the first seven days. Most people can tackle this project in a weekend, but the beauty of it being a DIY solution is you take as much time as you need.

When done well, painted countertops can be a fantastic finish for your kitchen that looks and feels like stone counters. If your countertops need a makeover and painting fits your budget, following advice online and working carefully and patiently will result in a seamless finish.

