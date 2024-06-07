How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 6/7/2024

Stocks slipped and Treasury yields rose sharply after the government released a jobs report whose headline numbers came in hotter…

Stocks slipped and Treasury yields rose sharply after the government released a jobs report whose headline numbers came in hotter than expected. Overall, the report suggests markets may have to wait even longer for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower Friday after giving up a midday gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

GameStop, the struggling video game retailer at the center of the current meme stock craze, plunged 39% after reporting another loss and announcing plans to sell up to 75 million more shares.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 5.97 points, or 0.1%, to 5,346.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87.18 points, or 0.2%, to 38,798.99.

The Nasdaq composite fell 39.99 points, or 0.2%, to 17,133.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 22.89 points, or 1.1%, to 2,026.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 69.48 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 112.67 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 398.11 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 43.57 points, or 2.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 577.16 points, or 12.1%.

The Dow is up 1,109.45 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,121.77 points, or 14.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.52 points, or less than 0.1%.

