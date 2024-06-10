How Future Doctors Can Advocate for Patients and Improve Public Health

Becoming a doctor requires not only a strong foundation in science, but also a commitment to advocating for patients and…

Becoming a doctor requires not only a strong foundation in science, but also a commitment to advocating for patients and improving public health. Advocacy in the medical profession includes ensuring that the needs of patients — medical and otherwise — are met and that broader public health issues are addressed.

Advocacy in health care involves supporting and promoting patients’ rights and well-being, ensuring equitable access to care and addressing social determinants of health in your patients and in the broader population. Advocacy can help improve patient outcomes, lead to greater health equity and accelerate more effective public health interventions.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha’s advocacy work in exposing the Flint water crisis highlights how physicians can bring critical public health issues to light, stimulating policy changes and catalyzing improved health outcomes for communities.

How to Develop Advocacy Skills as a Premed

Starting early can allow premed students to build a strong foundation in advocacy in the health care setting by beginning to understand health care systems and patient needs. Critical thinking, empathy, communication and leadership are key skills for effective advocacy, and each can be developed as a premed student.

Longitudinal participation in a wide variety of organizations, including debate clubs, volunteer organizations and advocacy-oriented groups, can help premed students develop these skills and gain valuable leadership experience at the same time.

[READ: Public Health Roles to Pursue Before Medical School]

Ways to Engage in Advocacy as a Premed

It can feel challenging to find gainful opportunities to contribute to advocacy as a premed student, but if you search hard enough, you will undoubtedly find worthwhile ways to spend your time.

Volunteering at a free clinic or a health fair can help you begin to understand the health needs of your local community, as well as the barriers to health care access. Joining campaigns like vaccination drives, anti-smoking initiatives or blood pressure monitoring programs allows students to contribute in a meaningful way to public health efforts as well as raise awareness about important health issues.

Groups like the American Medical Student Association and the American Physician Scientists Association offer opportunities to get involved in advocacy projects and network with like-minded peers, and are open to premed students. Attending town hall meetings or following health care policy news can also help students understand the legislative process and the impact of local or national policies on patient care, and is a good habit to get into that will be valuable during and after medical school.

Networking With Doctors

Doctors have the expertise and credibility to influence health policy decisions, ensuring that they are based on sound medical evidence, and as such can make a significant contribution to public health.

Examples abound, including Dr. Leana Wen, a former commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department who implemented important policies to tackle the opioid crisis and is an example of how doctors can lead public health initiatives.

You can find local examples in any city in America, and networking with these individuals will allow you to understand the unique advocacy landscape in your community and help you identify areas to which you can contribute.

[READ: 5 Underserved Populations Med School Hopefuls Can Work With]

Influencing Public Health Policy

Programs like health policy fellowships for medical students provide formal training in policy advocacy and legislative processes, but premed students can also contribute in their own way to public health policy.

Meeting with legislators or participating in public health forums can give students a voice in health policy discussions and help to educate on the most significant issues of the time. Using social media to share information about public health issues can mobilize support and influence public opinion.

If you have the time, volunteering with organizations like the Red Cross or local health department can allow you to contribute perhaps most significantly to public health efforts and gain practical experience. Dedicating a significant, longitudinal length of time to these organizations will provide invaluable experience for a career as a health care advocate, experience that will be beneficial at every stage of medical training and beyond.

[Routes to Medical School for the High School Student]

Incorporating Advocacy Into Your Medical School Application

Med school admissions committees will look for evidence that you intend not just to join the medical profession, but to improve it in some way — to advance your chosen field and leave it better than you found it. Discussing specific advocacy projects or initiatives shows this trait in action, demonstrating an important commitment to addressing health disparities and improving patient care.

Talking about advocacy experiences during interviews demonstrates a proactive approach to health care challenges and is something you should emphasize to your interviewers. Letters of recommendation from longitudinal mentors or supervisors involved in advocacy work can vouch for your dedication and impact in this area, particularly if you spent significant time engaged in such organizations.

Advocacy is a vital component of the medical profession, playing a crucial role in improving patient care and advancing public health. Premed students can develop important advocacy skills through volunteering, education and direct involvement in public health initiatives — you don’t need to be a medical student to start.

By embracing advocacy early in your career, you can endeavor to make a lasting impact on health policies and patient outcomes, striving to ensure a healthier and more equitable society.

More from U.S. News

How to Get Clinical Experience as a Premedical Student

What You Need to Know About Becoming a Public Health Major

M.D.-M.P.H. Programs: What to Consider

How Future Doctors Can Advocate for Patients and Improve Public Health originally appeared on usnews.com