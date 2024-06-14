Live Radio
Helix Biopharma: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 14, 2024

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Helix Biopharma Corp. (HBPCF) on Friday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBPCF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBPCF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

