Greif: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Greif Inc. (GEF) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $44.4 million.

The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

