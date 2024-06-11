Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 1 cent at $4.51 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 0.75 cent at $6.07 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 5 cents at $3.38 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $11.88 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.25 cent at $1.84 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.28 cent at $2.59 a pound. Jun. hogs was unchanged at $.92 a pound.

