Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 0.5 cent at $4.58 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 1.75 cents at $6.18 a bushel. Jul. oats was up 2.25 cents at $3.31 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 0.75 cent at $11.89 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.18 cent at $1.85 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 1.32 cents at $2.59 a pound. Jun. hogs fell by 0.3 cent at $.91 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.