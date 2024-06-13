Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 0.75 cent at $4.54 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 2.5 cents at $6.14 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 2 cents at $3.33 a bushel. Jul. soybeans lost 0.25 cent at $11.77 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was unchanged at $1.84 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.13 cent at $2.58 a pound. Jun. hogs fell by 0.3 cent at $.92 a pound.

