Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 0.5 cent at $4.25 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 2 cents at $5.40 a bushel. Jul. oats gained 0.5 cent at $3.05 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 0.25 cent at $11.63 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle lost 0.17 cent at $1.89 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 0.32 cent at $2.59 a pound. Jul. hogs was down 0.22 cent at $.89 a pound.

