Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

June 24, 2024, 9:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.35 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $5.62 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.07 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $11.61 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.25 cent at $1.88 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 1.38 cents at $2.57 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 0.25 cent at $.92 a pound.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up