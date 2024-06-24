Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was unchanged at $4.35 a bushel. Jul. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $5.62 a bushel. Jul. oats was unchanged at $3.07 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was unchanged at $11.61 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.25 cent at $1.88 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 1.38 cents at $2.57 a pound. Jul. hogs fell by 0.25 cent at $.92 a pound.

