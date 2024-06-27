Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 5 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 5 cents at $4.15 a bushel. Jul. wheat rose by 19.75 cents at $5.60 a bushel. Jul. oats rose by 16 cents at $3.07 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 8.75 cents at $11.53 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 0.37 cent at $1.94 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.22 cents at $2.61 a pound. Jul. hogs lost 0.68 cent at $.89 a pound.

