Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 2.25 cents at $4.51 a bushel. Jul. wheat was off 19 cents at $6.07 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 10.75 cents at $3.39 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was up 8.75 cents at $11.88 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose by 1.52 cents at $1.84 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 2.77 cents at $2.58 a pound. Jun. hogs gained 0.08 cent at $.92 a pound.

