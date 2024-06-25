Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 9.75 cents…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn fell by 9.75 cents at $4.24 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 12.75 cents at $5.40 a bushel. Jul. oats fell by 8.5 cents at $3.00 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 12.75 cents at $11.62 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle gained 0.88 cent at $1.90 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.42 cent at $2.59 a pound. Jul. hogs lost 1.2 cents at $.89 a pound.

