Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was down 1 cent at $4.42 a bushel. Jul. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $6.72 a bushel. Jul. oats was down 4.5 cents at $3.70 a bushel. Jul. soybeans fell by 0.5 cent at $11.84 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.47 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.2 cents at $2.57 a pound. Jun. hogs lost 0.15 cent at $.94 a pound.

