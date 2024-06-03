Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 2.75 cents at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn lost 2.75 cents at $4.43 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 5 cents at $6.73 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 13.5 cents at $3.73 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was off 19.75 cents at $11.85 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up 0.2 cent at $1.82 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.53 cent at $2.56 a pound. Jun. hogs lost 1.38 cents at $.94 a pound.

