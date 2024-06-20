Live Radio
Grains lower, livestock lower

The Associated Press

June 20, 2024, 4:47 PM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was off 8.5 cents at $4.40 a bushel. Jul. wheat fell by 11.5 cents at $5.71 a bushel. Jul. oats was off 5 cents at $3.23 a bushel. Jul. soybeans was down 17.5 cents at $11.55 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 0.37 cent at $1.87 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.88 cent at $2.60 a pound. Jul. hogs was down 2.13 cents at $.91 a pound.

