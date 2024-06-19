44 Graduate Degree Jobs That Pay Six-Figure Salaries

Discover high-paying graduate degree jobs. Graduate school is a major time and money commitment. But the return on investment can…

Graduate school is a major time and money commitment. But the return on investment can be well worth the cost, as a more advanced credential may help open the door to lucrative jobs. The median weekly earnings for a worker in the U.S. with a master’s degree is $1,737, for instance, compared to $1,493 for those with a bachelor’s degree, according to 2023 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Those with just a high school diploma, on the other hand, earn an average of $899 a week. Here are some examples of careers, listed in alphabetical order, where a graduate degree can lead to a job with an annual salary of more than $100,000.

Aerospace engineer

Individuals who are fascinated by space exploration might enjoy a career as an aerospace engineer. Though only a bachelor’s degree is necessary for an entry-level position in this field, jobs in research and academia typically require a graduate degree, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The median annual salary for aerospace engineers was $130,720 in 2023, and the BLS predicts that jobs in this field will increase 6% between 2022 and 2032 — a faster projected growth rate than the average among all U.S. occupations, which is 3%.

Anesthesiologist

When a patient needs surgery and must be put under anesthesia, the doctor who ensures that the patient is safe and feels as little pain as possible is an anesthesiologist. The job of this highly trained specialist sometimes requires making life-or-death, split-second decisions, so good judgment is paramount. The average salary among anesthesiologists in 2023 was $339,470, and the BLS predicts that the number of jobs in this field will increase 3% between 2022 and 2032.

Architectural or engineering manager

When a building is constructed or a machine is made, the person in charge of the project is often an architectural or engineering manager. Architectural managers typically need a master’s degree in architecture. Although it’s possible to get an engineering management position with only an undergraduate degree, it’s common for people to seek a management-related graduate degree such as a Master of Business Administration, or MBA. According to the BLS, the median annual wage within this profession in 2023 was $165,370, and a 4% increase in these jobs is projected between 2022 and 2032.

Astronomer

An astronomer is a scientist who studies celestial bodies using telescopes and other devices. An astronomer’s goal is to increase understanding of the universe through compelling research. In exchange, an astronomer can expect to receive a six-figure salary, according to the BLS, which reports that the median annual wage in this field was $127,930 in 2023. The BLS predicts that the number of jobs in this field will be 5% higher in 2032 than in 2022.

Biochemist or biophysicist

Biochemists and biophysicists are scientists who research the chemical and physical aspects of living organisms. They often work in laboratories, using devices like lasers, microscopes and X-rays to investigate scientific questions. In 2023, the median annual salary among U.S. workers in this field was $107,460, according to the BLS. The demand is high for biochemists and biophysicists, with the number of jobs expected to grow by 7% between 2022 and 2032. Working in this field in independent research and development ordinarily requires a Ph.D. degree.

Chief executive

Though becoming a CEO entails taking on an intimidating amount of responsibility, being in charge often results in a substantial paycheck. The median salary among chief executives in 2023 was $206,680, and the positions often come with stock options and performance bonuses. The BLS predicts the number of chief executive jobs will be 8% lower in 2032 than it was in 2022. The education required to become a chief executive varies widely depending on the industry — and so does the salary — but executives at big corporations frequently have MBA degrees.

Computer and information research scientist

People interested in inventing new technology and coming up with clever applications of existing technology may want to consider a career as a computer and information research scientist. These scholars and innovators, who typically have a graduate education, sometimes create new computing languages and find ways to optimize how people use technology. The median salary in this field was $145,080 in 2023, and employment will be 23% higher in 2032 than in 2022, the BLS predicts.

Computer and information systems manager

Computer and information systems managers, sometimes called IT managers, are responsible for directing the maintenance and improvement of their organization’s technology systems. Though it’s possible to work in this position with only an undergraduate degree, many organizations require an advanced degree. The median annual salary among IT managers was $169,510 in 2023, according to the BLS, which estimates 15% growth in the number of these jobs from 2022 to 2032.

Computer hardware engineer

Though it’s possible to find a job as a computer hardware engineer with only a bachelor’s degree, some employers require a master’s degree. Experienced workers in this profession — which focuses on designing computer equipment — may choose to pursue an MBA. The median U.S. salary in this field in 2023 was $138,080, according to the BLS, which estimates that the number of jobs for computer hardware engineers will be 5% higher in 2032 than in 2022.

Data scientist

Data scientists collect and analyze data, which is then used to make decisions within a company. While this profession requires at least a bachelor’s degree, many employers prefer candidates to have a master’s or doctoral degree. Not only do data scientists make six figures — $108,020 in 2023 — they are also in high demand: BLS predicts the number of jobs in this field will increase by 35% from 2022 to 2032.

Dentist

A career in dentistry is one of the top job options in the U.S., according to the U.S. News Best Jobs rankings. The first step on this career path is attending an accredited dental school. Dental doctoral programs tend to be highly selective. To practice dentistry, candidates must fulfill the licensing requirements in their chosen jurisdiction. U.S. dentists earned a median salary of $166,300 in 2023, per the BLS, which projects 4% growth in this occupation from 2022 to 2032.

Economist

Economists conduct research and offer analysis on various financial topics such as employment, wages and the economic impact of proposed laws or regulations. Workers in this field took home a median annual salary of $115,730 in 2023, according to the BLS. The number of U.S. economist jobs is expected to grow 6% from 2022 to 2032, per BLS data.

Environmental engineer

Environmental engineers design technology and facilities that help protect the environment, provide guidance on pollution cleanup efforts and conduct environmental inspections. Those who work in this field can receive six-figure paychecks. The median annual wage for environmental engineers was $100,090 in 2023, according to the BLS, and employment is expected to grow 6% between 2022 and 2032.

Family medicine physician

One of the advantages of becoming a primary care doctor is the opportunity to forge a long-term bond with patients and guide them through various health challenges. Family medicine physicians tend to have numerous regular clients. Their average salary was $240,790 in 2023, and employment of family medicine physicians will likely be 4% higher in 2032 than it was in 2022, according to the BLS.

General internal medicine physician

Primary care physicians who typically work with adults are known as general internal medicine physicians. They can diagnose and treat illness, usually provide nonsurgical care and are experts at recognizing the signs of problems with a person’s internal organs. The average salary among these types of doctors in 2023 was $245,450, the BLS reports. Employment for general internal medicine physicians is expected to be 2% higher in 2032 than in 2022.

General pediatrician

A pediatrician is a doctor who specializes in treating children, including treating injuries and diseases. The median salary among U.S. general practice pediatricians in 2023 was $205,860, which is less than the average salary among doctors in general. According to the BLS, the number of jobs for general pediatricians will be 1% higher in 2032 than in 2022.

Human resources manager

Human resources managers oversee the hiring process within an organization, discuss company benefits and mediate conflict among employees. The median annual wage among U.S. human resources managers was $136,350 in 2023, with the highest salaries being in the professional, scientific and technical services industries, BLS reports. Jobs in this field are expected to grow 5% between 2022 and 2032.

Industrial production manager

Manufacturing facilities have many moving parts, so they can be challenging to run. Someone who joins this profession can expect to come up with strategies for increasing productivity and ensuring safety at manufacturing facilities. According to the BLS, the median salary among industrial production managers in 2023 was $116,970. Employment in this field is expected to be 2% higher in 2032 than in 2022.

Information security analyst

Given data breaches at corporations and in government agencies, information security analysts play a vital role in shielding confidential information from hackers. In 2023, the median salary among information security analysts was $120,360, the BLS reports. Employment within this field is expected to surge: The BLS predicts that the number of jobs available to information security analysts in general will be 32% higher in 2032 than it was in 2022.

Judge and hearing officer

Judges and hearing officers render legal verdicts, giving them tremendous power and authority in the courtroom. According to the BLS, median annual wages among these professionals came in at $132,950 in 2023. The BLS predicts that employment within this field will be 2% higher in 2032 than in 2022.

Law professor

Law professors are responsible for training the next generation of attorneys, such as through law school clinics where J.D. students get a chance to apply their legal knowledge. The BLS reports that the median annual salary for this line of work was $127,360 in 2023, and employment in this field is likely to be 3% higher in 2032 than in 2022.

Lawyer

A law degree can lead to jobs in many different fields, such as aviation law, bankruptcy law, construction law, environmental law, intellectual property law, real estate law or tax law. The median salary for U.S. attorneys was $145,760 in 2023, according to BLS data. This occupation’s outlook is 8% growth from 2022 to 2032.

Marine engineer or naval architect

Aspiring shipbuilders may want to pursue a career as a marine engineer or naval architect. According to the BLS, the median salary among individuals who held this type of position in 2023 was $100,270. The BLS predicts that employment in this field overall will be just 1% higher in 2032 than in 2022.

Marketing manager

Business leaders who help promote companies often earn enormous salaries. According to the BLS, the median salary among marketing managers in 2023 was $157,620. A marketing manager determines the level of demand for a product or service, identifies potential consumers and markets and helps set the price for what a company is selling. Employment within this field will be 7% higher in 2032 than in 2022, the BLS projects.

Mathematician

Those with a graduate degree in math might research mathematical theories or work to apply mathematical techniques in fields such as engineering and management. Mathematicians brought home a median annual salary of $116,440 in 2023, according to BLS data. The BLS predicts that the number of jobs for mathematicians will grow 2% from 2022 to 2032.

Medical scientist

Someone who dreams of making a scientific discovery that can save lives may enjoy a career as a medical scientist, who specializes in conducting research that clarifies what causes illness, what prevents sickness and which therapies work best. According to the BLS, excluding epidemiologists, employment of medical scientists will be 10% higher in 2032 than in 2022 and the median annual salary among medical scientists was $100,890 in 2023.

Mining or geological engineer

Careers in the oil and natural gas sectors can lead to large paychecks. Mining and geological engineers had a median annual salary of $100,640 in 2023, according to the BLS, which predicts that overall employment for mining and geological engineers will stay the same between 2022 and 2032.

Nurse anesthetist

Nurse anesthetists deliver anesthesia to patients and provide related care before, during and after medical procedures. According to the BLS, nurse anesthetists earned a median salary of $212,650 in 2023. The BLS predicts the number of nurse anesthetist jobs, which require at least a master’s degree, to grow 9% from 2022 to 2032.

Nurse midwife

A nurse midwife provides primary care to women and newborns. These professionals often perform gynecological exams and provide family planning assistance, typically offering prenatal care and delivering babies. Their median salary in 2023 was $129,650, according to the BLS, and employment is expected to be 6% higher in 2032 than in 2022.

Nurse practitioner

There are many kinds of nurses, and some do not need a graduate degree. Nurse practitioners, however, are required to have graduate credentials. These highly trained nurses can diagnose and treat patients, and they ordinarily specialize in treating a particular area. The median annual salary for nurse practitioners was $126,260 in 2023. The BLS predicts that the number of jobs for nurse practitioners will increase 45% between 2022 and 2032.

Obstetrician-gynecologist

An obstetrician-gynecologist, or OB-GYN, is a doctor who focuses on women’s health issues. They can help women by providing birth control, addressing fertility problems, performing cancer screenings of sex organs and overseeing pregnancy and childbirth. The average salary for an OB-GYN in 2023 was $278,660, according to the BLS. Employment within this profession is expected to be 2% higher in 2032 than in 2022.

Optometrist

Optometrists perform eye exams, prescribe glasses or contact lenses and may provide vision therapy treatments. These professionals brought home a median salary of $131,860 in 2023, according to the BLS. The number of jobs for optometrists is projected to increase 9% from 2022 to 2032, per the BLS. This growth is expected to be driven partly by an aging U.S. population.

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

There are many types of dentists. An oral and maxillofacial surgeon is trained to perform surgeries on the mouth, jaws, teeth, gums, neck or head. The median annual salary for this kind of surgeon was at least $239,200 in 2023, according to the BLS, which predicts that employment in this field will be 5% higher in 2032 than in 2022.

Orthodontist

Dentists who specialize in aligning crooked teeth using braces and other techniques are orthodontists. The median salary among these health care providers in 2023 was at least $239,200, according to the BLS, and employment in this occupation will likely be 4% higher in 2032 than in 2022.

Pharmacist

Pharmacists fill drug prescriptions, consult with patients about their medication and provide some immunizations, in addition to other tasks. These professionals earned a median annual salary of $136,030 in 2023, according to BLS data. The number of jobs for pharmacists is projected to increase 3% between 2022 and 2032.

Physician assistant

Physician assistants work in teams with other medical practitioners to provide patient care. They aren’t full-fledged doctors, but they can examine, diagnose and treat patients. Becoming a physician assistant requires rigorous graduate education. According to BLS, these workers earned a median annual salary of $130,020 in 2023, and the number of physician assistant jobs is projected to grow 27% from 2022 to 2032.

Physicist

Someone with an interest in the scientific laws that govern the universe may enjoy a career as a physicist. The science of physics often touches on complicated questions about how the universe began and why it looks the way it does today. The median annual salary for physicists was $155,680 in 2023, and the number of these jobs will likely be 5% higher in 2032 than in 2022, per the BLS.

Podiatrist

Podiatrists are experts on treating health conditions that affect the lower extremities of the human body, such as feet, ankles and lower legs. The median annual wage among podiatrists was $141,650 in 2023, according to the BLS, and job growth within this field is expected to increase by 1% from 2022 to 2032.

Political scientist

Someone who is fascinated by politics, wants to study how governments function or is concerned about government mismanagement might excel as a political scientist. These individuals often analyze government policies and practices and sometimes study voter behavior. The median salary among political scientists in 2023 was $132,350, the BLS reports, and employment within this field is expected to be 7% higher in 2032 than 2022.

Prosthodontist

Dentists who specialize in helping individuals with missing or damaged teeth are prosthodontists. They can also address missing gum tissue. The median salary among U.S. prosthodontists in 2023 was $234,000, according to the BLS, which predicts that employment within this occupation will be 6% higher in 2032 than in 2022.

Public relations or fundraising manager

Public relations managers protect and promote the reputation of a company or person, while fundraising managers work to raise money for an organization. The median salary among public relations and fundraising managers in 2023 was $130,480, and employment within this field is expected to be 6% higher in 2032 than in 2022, per the BLS.

Software developer

Because of the increasing influence of technology on the way people work and live, demand is rising for individuals skilled at creating software. The BLS predicts that the number of jobs for software developers, along with quality assurance analysts and testers, will be 25% higher in 2032 than in 2022. Median pay for these tech experts was $130,160 in 2023.

Surgeon

Doctors who perform operations have a highly stressful job that requires a steady hand and years of specialized training after medical school. According to the BLS, the median salary in 2023 among U.S. orthopedic surgeons — excluding pediatric — was $378,250, and the number of such jobs in the U.S. will be 2% higher in 2032 than in 2022.

Veterinarian

Not only do veterinarians address injuries and illnesses of household pets, some provide medical care to livestock and other animals. In addition to advising owners about the health of their pets, veterinarians administer vaccines and perform surgeries. The median annual salary among veterinarians in 2023 was $119,100, with the number of jobs in this field expected to increase 20% from 2022 to 2032, according to BLS data.

