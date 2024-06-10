FuelCell Energy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Monday reported a loss of $32.9 million…

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Monday reported a loss of $32.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The fuel cell power plant maker posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.1 million.

