Five Below: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Five Below Inc. (FIVE) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $31.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $811.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $831.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Five Below said it expects revenue in the range of $830 million to $850 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion.

