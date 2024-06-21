FactSet: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $158.1 million.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $4.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.91 per share.

The financial data firm posted revenue of $552.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $554.1 million.

FactSet expects full-year earnings in the range of $16 to $16.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion.

