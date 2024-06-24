Enerpac: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Monday reported earnings of…

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) on Monday reported earnings of $25.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $150.4 million in the period.

Enerpac expects full-year revenue in the range of $585 million to $590 million.

