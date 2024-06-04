Donaldson: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $113.5 million. The…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $113.5 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $927.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $919.7 million.

Donaldson expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $3.04 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DCI

