Does Medicare Cover the Cost of Medical Alert Systems?

More than 27% of U.S. adults over age 60 live alone, according to research by the Pew Research Center. That estimate is expected to rise as more baby boomers reach retirement age.

“Many older adults are aging in place as technological innovations offer more vulnerable seniors the opportunity to live safely in their homes,” says gerontologist Dr. Stephen Golant, an emeritus professor at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida.

While independent living

offers numerous advantages, it can pose challenges during medical emergencies when quick assistance is needed. That’s why medical alert systems have become so popular.

“Medical alert systems can address these risks with reliable services that can connect seniors with help, keeping them safely independent and giving family members one less thing to worry about,” says Marcia Mantell, founder and owner of Mantell Retirement Consulting in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

What Are Medical Alert Systems?

Medical alert systems have been around since the 1980s when the TV commercial for Life Alert became famous with the memorable slogan: “I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up.” Since then, several newer systems are now available, including Lifeline, Medical Guardian, Mobile Help and Medical Alert.

Medical alert systems are personal emergency response devices designed to protect seniors in a home health emergency. The alert systems immediately notify emergency services and connect them with a trained operator if the person presses a help button.

Common features of medical alert systems include:

— Fall detection. Some devices have fall detection sensors that automatically alert emergency services or family members and caregivers when a loved one falls.

— Medication reminders. In addition to being an emergency aid, these devices offer medication reminders to help seniors follow their medications as prescribed by their doctors.

— Tracking feature. Most systems have built-in GPS to allow emergency responders to find where the person is located. This is a beneficial feature particularly for seniors who may be suffering from mild cognitive impairment of dementia and may wander from home.

— Water resistant. Most devices are water resistant and can be worn in the shower or bath.

— Wearable devices. The alert systems often include a wearable help button that can be worn in a variety of ways, such as a necklace, bracelet, watch or kept on a belt loop or in a pocket.

Does Medicare Cover Medical Alert Systems?

No, original Medicare does not cover the cost of medical alert systems, as they are not considered durable medical equipment, like a wheelchair or a hospital bed.

While Medicare supplemental insurance, also known as Medigap, generally helps with costs not fully covered by Medicare or with gaps in coverage, medical alert systems are not part of their coverage options.

“It seems like medical alert systems would be considered durable medical equipment,” Mantell says. “Medicare law needs to be updated to include these devices and other technologies that allow seniors to remain living in their own homes.”

Medicare Advantage plans, known as Part C, may provide some coverage for medical alert systems, but always check with the insurance plan first. Medicare Advantage plans, which are private insurance plans approved by Medicare, often include benefits that original Medicare does not cover, like medications, hearing aids and dental care.

For Medicare beneficiaries who have also signed up for a health savings account, or HSA, medical alert systems can be covered as a qualified medical expense. HSAs are savings accounts that allow people to make tax-free withdrawals to cover health care costs not covered by an insurance plan. A flexible savings account, or FSA, is another option for covering medical expenses, but savings in these accounts expire within one year, while money in an HSA accumulates without any expiration.

Compare Features and Pricing of Medical Alert Systems

All medical alert systems have monthly fees, which typically range from $20 to $50, plus potential initial set-up costs or extra service fees.

These hidden costs and differences in services can affect your decision on which system to purchase.

Compare these features before signing up for a medical alert system:

— Cancellation fees

— Installation fees

— Monitoring expenses

— Restrictive contracts

Mantell and her brother shopped around for a medical alert system for their 84-year old mom who lives alone in the Boston area. After considering a few options, they chose a system that provides remote support when she is out of the house and shopping in her community.

How to Offset the Cost of Medical Alert Systems?

Medical alert systems can help save lives during health emergencies, but their cost can be a burden, especially for seniors on fixed incomes.

These resources and programs can help reduce the costs:

— AARP. Members of AARP may benefit from discounts on certain medical alert systems. For example, members can save 15% on a Lifeline medical alert system, including free shipping and activation, or enjoy a $60 annual discount on Lively’s Preferred and Ultimate packages after purchasing a device. While AARP promotes the use of medical alert systems and offers member discounts on some brands, it does not endorse any specific brand.

— Area Agencies on Aging. These organizations are state-designated to assist older adults wishing to stay at home by connecting them to necessary resources. To find your local Area Agency on Aging and access various senior resources, visit Eldercare.acl.gov or call 800-677-1116.

— Manufacturer discounts. Reach out to medical alert companies to inquire about available discounts. Some of them may offer special rates for military members, veterans, AARP members or other groups that might not be advertised on their websites.

— Senior centers. Reach out to your local senior centers. They may know of local nonprofit organizations that may provide grants to help cover the cost of a medical alert system.

— Veterans Affairs. The VA may offer eligible veterans a medical alert system at no cost. For more details, reach out to the VA in your area or call 877-927-8387.

Bottom Line

Medical alert systems can be a lifesaver in emergency situations, but the cost can be a burden for seniors.

While Medicare does not cover the cost of medical alert systems, there are several federal programs and even local resources that may help cut the cost of getting a medical alert device.

Reach out to manufacturers for discounts, seniors centers for local resources as well as government agencies, like the VA and Area Agencies on Aging, for ways to save money on medical alert systems.

