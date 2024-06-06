Do Blue Light Glasses Work? Here’s What Experts Say

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were stuck at home and spent increasing time staring at their screens. As a…

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were stuck at home and spent increasing time staring at their screens. As a result, the majority of people’s work, social lives and schooling all revolved around computers, smartphones and devices.

This surge in digital device usage and the associated eye strain brought to the forefront a greater concern about the potential harm caused by blue light emitted from devices. In response, blue light glasses emerged as a popular way to help mitigate any issues blue light may cause.

The question is: How effective are blue light glasses in reducing eye strain?

[READ: Does Medicare Cover Eye Exams?]

What Is Blue Light?

People perceive color through the complex interaction between light, eyes and the brain. All of the light that we can see consists of a blend of color wavelengths, such as green, red and blue.

“Blue light mostly affects the eyes by stimulating our photoreceptors for blue light, which are neurons found in the retina that convert light into signals sent through the optic nerve to the brain so that we can perceive color,” says Dr. Craig See, an ophthalmologist and cornea specialist at Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute in Cleveland, Ohio. “Blue light is ‘higher energy,’ which means each individual blue photon of light has more energy than a red photon.”

There are many sources of blue light, including LED light bulbs and screens from devices, such as televisions, computers and smartphones. However, sunlight is by far the most powerful emitter of blue light.

“Keep in mind, the amount of blue light emitted from a fluorescent, LED bulb or even a bright screen is hundreds of times less than exposure to sunlight,” See says.

[READ What Is Presbyopia? Symptoms and Solutions for Better Sight]

What Are Blue Light Glasses?

Blue light glasses are prescription or nonprescription glasses that feature a special coating to block a portion of the blue light spectrum, reducing the amount of blue light that reaches the eyes, while still allowing other light wavelengths to pass through. These glasses are intended to minimize potential eye strain and discomfort caused by prolonged exposure to blue light sources, such as computers, smartphones, televisions and tablets.

Manufacturers claim that these glasses can:

— Help maintain eye health

— Improve sleep

— Reduce eye strain

The amount of blue light that comes from these digital devices is weak compared to sun exposure, and many experts are skeptical as to the benefits of these glasses.

“There is no scientific evidence that blue light from our screens is harmful to the eye. Since blue light from our screens is not considered a threat to eye health, the American Academy of Ophthalmology does not recommend blue light-blocking glasses,” says Dr. Daniel Greninger, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology and an ophthalmologist at Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center in Antioch, California.

[Read: Viral vs. Bacterial Conjunctivitis (Pinkeye): What’s the Difference?]

Blue Light and Eye Health

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, blue light emitted from digital devices does not harm eye health. The amount of light exposure needed to potentially harm the eye is significantly more than a digital device or LED light could emit.

“If you were exposed to very bright blue light, it could damage the retina in your eye,” See says. “For instance, continuously staring at the sun can damage the retina, but the lights used in houses or offices and the screens we use are nowhere near enough light to damage the retina the way sunlight does.”

Blue Light and Sleep

One claim that manufacturers make is that too much blue light at night affects sleep. Beneficial during the day as these wavelengths can boost attention, wakefulness and mood, there is some evidence that too much exposure before sleep can be disruptive to the circadian rhythm — the body’s awake and sleep cycle.

“There is reason to think blue light exposure may signal our brains that we should stay awake, so reducing blue light in the evening may be beneficial and glasses may help,” See says. “However, devices can automatically reduce blue light in the screens. Phones and many computers can go into a ‘night’ setting that cuts down on blue light.”

Blue Light and Digital Eye Strain

The discomfort some people have after looking at screens for long periods is most likely digital eye strain, which is a result of the prolonged use of digital devices and not from blue light exposure. The symptoms of digital eye strain can include:

— Blurry vision

— Dry or irritated eyes

— Eye discomfort or strain

— Headaches

— Neck and shoulder pain

— Tired eyes

“Digital eye strain can result from poor lighting, poor reading posture, uncorrected vision problems or not blinking enough, but some people erroneously assume it’s because of the blue light coming from our screens. Though uncomfortable, eye strain is temporary and will not affect your long-term eye health,” Greninger says.

Do Blue Light Glasses Work?

There is no compelling evidence that blue light glasses make a difference, but it should be noted that there is also no evidence that they are harmful. Wearing them if you feel they are helpful shouldn’t be a detriment to your eye health. A 2023 systematic review of 17 randomized control trials found no benefit to using blue light-filtering glasses compared to standard lenses in reducing eye strain.

“There is no reason to think they would cause any harm besides the cost of the glasses. Some people may find them helpful,” See says.

Other (Better) Options to Reduce Eye Strain

It’s not the blue light coming from devices, but how we use our screens that are the main culprits in eye strain.

According to experts, the exposure to blue light from sunlight is hundreds of times greater than what is emitted by LED bulbs and digital devices, calling into question the need for blue light glasses.

Before investing in blue light glasses, consider trying these other ways to reduce eye strain:

— Change your evening exposure. Try limiting screen time two to three hours before bed or adjusting your phone setting to night or dark mode, which lowers screen brightness and uses warmer colors. Apps and special screen protectors can also be purchased to filter out blue light.

— Keep your eyes moist. Because dry eyes are one of the biggest eye irritants, lubricating eye drops can help. In drier environments, consider using a humidifier to help keep more moisture in the air.

— Placement. For many, people experience more eye strain the closer a device is to their face. Try to keep your screen below eye level and about 20 inches from your face.

— Take breaks. “On average people blink 15 times a minute. When using devices, we only blink five to seven times a minute. Taking breaks will not only help make sure you blink, which is your eye’s way of getting the moisture it needs but will also relax the tiny eye muscles used for focusing on close-up things,” Greninger notes.

— Use the 20-20-20 rule. Both the American Optometric Association and the American Academy of Ophthalmology recommend this as a way to reduce eye strain and defocus the eyes. Every 20 minutes shift your eyes to look at an object about 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

— Wear eyeglasses. Contact lenses can dry out and irritate eyes, especially when staring at digital screens for extended periods of time. Think about using glasses when you know you’ll be on a device for longer periods.

“If you continue to feel discomfort after making adjustments to reduce eye strain, don’t just assume it is nothing. See an eye care professional for an eye exam to rule out any underlying issues,” Greninger advises.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, while no compelling evidence has emerged showing that blue light glasses will make a difference in eye health, none has shown them to be harmful either.

They are not a solution for everyone, but some may find them helpful.

Consult an eye care professional to assess your specific needs and decide if blue light glasses or other strategies would be effective for reducing eye strain.

More from U.S. News

Does Medicare Cover Eye Exams?

Does Medicare Cover Cataract Surgery and How Much Does It Cost?

Foods That Are Good for Your Eyes

Do Blue Light Glasses Work? Here’s What Experts Say originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/07/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.