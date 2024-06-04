Live Radio
Designer Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

June 4, 2024, 6:53 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) on Tuesday reported profit of $783,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $746.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DBI

