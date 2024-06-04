CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $42.8…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $42.8 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $921 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $904.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from 98 cents to 99 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $958.3 million to $961.2 million for the fiscal second quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.93 to $4.03 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.01 billion.

