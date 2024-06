Consumer Price Index Period: May CPI: 0.0% Core CPI (ex food/energy): +0.2% CPI past 12 months: +3.3% CPI (ex food/energy)…

Consumer Price Index

Period: May

CPI: 0.0%

Core CPI (ex food/energy): +0.2%

CPI past 12 months: +3.3%

CPI (ex food/energy) past 12 months: +3.4%

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.