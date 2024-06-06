Concrete Pumping: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (BBCP) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 5 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $107.1 million in the period.

Concrete Pumping expects full-year revenue in the range of $455 million to $465 million.

Concrete Pumping shares have decreased 8.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.50, a climb of slightly more than 7% in the last 12 months.

