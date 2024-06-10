Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.21 to $77.74 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for August delivery rose…

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.21 to $77.74 per barrel Monday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $2.01 to $81.63 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 3 cents to $2.41 a gallon. July heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.41 a gallon. July natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $2 to $2,327 per ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 43 cents to $29.87 per ounce, and July copper rose 6 cents to $4.54 per pound.

The dollar rose to 157.10 yen from 156.65 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0762 from $1.0804.

