Citi Trends: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Savannah, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories company posted revenue of $186.3 million in the period.

