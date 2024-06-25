Carnival, Enovix rise; Pool, SolarEdge fall, Tuesday, 6/25/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.…

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), down $1.85 to $31.22.

Boeing is reportedly offering to buy the aircraft parts maker.

TD Synnex Corp. (SNX), down $10.96 to $118.38.

The high-tech contractor’s fiscal second-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), down $6.51 to $26.74.

The photovoltaic products maker said it may not be able to collect about $11.4 million owed by customer PM&M Electric, which is filing for bankruptcy.

Pool Corp. (POOL), down $21.14 to $316.77.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools trimmed its earnings forecast for the year amid weak pool construction and remodel activity.

Carnival Corp. (CCL), up $1.24 to $17.63.

The cruise line operator beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Enovix Corp. (ENVX), up $4.99 to $17.03.

The battery maker signed a deal with an undisclosed technology company to provide silicon batteries and packs for a mixed reality headset.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC), down $2.31 to $36.30.

The industrial products company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF), down 81 cents to $22.14.

The maker of energy-efficient lighting said an equipment incident at a factory will hurt margins and earnings for the year.

