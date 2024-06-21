CarMax: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $152.4…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $152.4 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $7.11 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.2 billion.

