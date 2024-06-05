Brown-Forman B: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $266…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corporation B (BF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $266 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 56 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $964 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Brown-Forman B shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 11%. The stock has fallen 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BF.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BF.B

