Best: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANGZHOU ZHEJIANG PROVINCE, China (AP) — HANGZHOU ZHEJIANG PROVINCE, China (AP) — Best Inc. (BEST) on Thursday reported a loss…

HANGZHOU ZHEJIANG PROVINCE, China (AP) — HANGZHOU ZHEJIANG PROVINCE, China (AP) — Best Inc. (BEST) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.3 million in its first quarter.

The Hangzhou Zhejiang Province, China-based company said it had a loss of $1.20 per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.15 per share.

The logistics company posted revenue of $269 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.06. A year ago, they were trading at $2.30.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEST

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.