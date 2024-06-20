Best Gas Apps to Save You Money

While gas prices have come down from what they were a couple years ago, it’s always good to save on…

While gas prices have come down from what they were a couple years ago, it’s always good to save on fuel, especially if you commute a lot or have a big road trip planned this summer.

If you’re looking for the cheapest gas available, mobile apps can be a useful tool.

According to AAA, the national average of gas prices is $3.44 at the time of publishing. Two years ago, the national average was $5.01.

Consider these 10 gas apps, which are all free to download:

1. GasBuddy

GasBuddy is arguably the most well-known gas app, and it’s been around since 2000. To use the app, you type in your ZIP code and gas prices pop up for various gas stations in thearea. The app relies on other users to report prices as well as data furnished by gas stations, so while it may not always be exact, it’s generally on the mark.

GasBuddy offers a free card that connects to your bank account as part of a program called Pay with GasBuddy. You submit your address, driver’s license information and checking account routing number. By using the card for shopping and dining purchases, users earn GasBack to spend at the pump. Currently, the card is promising savings of up to 25 cents a gallon.

If you’re really a GasBuddy disciple, you could sign up for its premium service, which will save you a guaranteed 20 cents a gallon (up to 50 gallons a month) and sometimes as much as 40 cents. This option costs $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

2. Gas Guru

Gas Guru shows you gas prices in your area and you can filter by price, fuel grade and distance. The data comes from the Oil Price Information Service, or OPIS, a fuel price reporting agency. You can also see what’s near the gas station, so if you need to run errands or grab a bite to eat, this app can give you suggestions on where to go.

3. Waze

Founded in 2008, Waze gives you directions to the gas station you’re seeking and enables you to find the best priced fuel, as reported by community members. It also has a contactless payment feature at participating ExxonMobil and Shell stations. So, once you arrive at the gas station and your vehicle comes to a complete stop, you can pay for your fuel on your phone.

4. AAA TripTik Travel Planner

A paid membership to AAA means that if you get a flat tire or run out of gas on the road you have access to a tow truck or mechanic. The AAA TripTik Travel Planner is available to anyone for free.

This app shows gas stations and prices in your area, and can also help you plan road trips. The app features prices at more than 85,000 gas stations throughout the country.

5. MapQuest

While it’s known for being a tool to help drivers get from here to there, the MapQuest mobile app can also find gas stations along the route, check prices and suggest the cheapest option. It offers other helpful features, like information on traffic, and you can even use it to make restaurant reservations.

6. Upside

Upside, formerly known as GetUpside, offers cash back on gas but also allows you to save on groceries and restaurants. Keep in mind that you may have to take a photo of your receipt in the app.

The Upside app doesn’t promise how much you’ll save, but when it was GetUpside, it gave consumers up to 25 cents off a gallon. You get your cash back through PayPal, your bank account or a digital gift card. Note that if you cash out under $15, you may pay a $1 fee.

7. Fuelio

Fuelio will help you find cheaper gas and tracks your fill-ups, plus it gives you a mileage log and enables you to manage your vehicle expenses, including trips to the mechanic, tolls and parking fees.

8. BPme Rewards

If you fill up at BP gas stations a lot, the BPme Rewards app will save you 5 cents a gallon. It used to have a minimum spend requirement, but now you just have to put some gas in your tank to start saving immediately.

9. Shell Fuel Rewards

This app will save you 5 cents per gallon at Shell stations. If you fill up 12 or more times (with at least 10 gallons each time), you’ll be upgraded from gold to platinum status and get 10 cents per gallon off.

10. Speedy Rewards

The convenience store and gas station Speedway has locations throughout the country, and you can earn points through the app for stuff you buy like gas or snacks. You get 10 points per gallon of fuel and 20 points per $1 of merchandise. You can redeem the points for discounted gas or things like sandwiches or drinks.

Other Ways to Save on Gas

If you’re still struggling to find cheap gas or make the fuel in your gas tank last longer, here are some tips to save:

Inflate your tires. Every tire has a PSI (pounds per square inch) rating indicating how much air is required to fill it to the proper level. You can find the amount of PSI by referring to the door sticker or owner’s manual. Make sure your tires aren’t under the proper PSI. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, under-inflated tires lower your gas mileage by about 0.2% for every 1 PSI drop in the average pressure. It’s also safer if you’re driving on properly inflated tires.

Turn down the air conditioning. If you have it running full blast, you will use up more energy and fuel.

You may want to switch to a more fuel-efficient car. The next time you buy a car, consider one that’s fuel efficient. Or switch to an electric vehicle and never worry about gas prices again.

Update 06/21/24: This story was published at an early date and has been updated with new information.