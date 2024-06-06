American Software: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.2 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.2 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 12 cents per share.

The enterprise software provider posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.4 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $102.5 million.

American Software expects full-year revenue in the range of $104 million to $108 million.

American Software shares have decreased almost 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.33, a decline of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSWA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.