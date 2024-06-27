Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $113.9 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $113.9 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $4.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.10 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $968.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $995.4 million.

Acuity Brands shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 49% in the last 12 months.

