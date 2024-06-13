13 Orlando Theme Parks Everyone Should Visit Once

If your family is begging for a theme park getaway, look no further than a trip to Orlando, Florida. Choose…

If your family is begging for a theme park getaway, look no further than a trip to Orlando, Florida. Choose from a variety of parks to suit all tastes, from the classic rides and characters at Walt Disney World Resort to the heart-pounding thrills of Universal Orlando Resort. (And take note: these resorts actually contain a number of parks, with tickets sold both separately and in packages.)

But the big-name resorts aren’t the only draw in Orlando: If the kids are animal lovers, they’ll be especially happy at SeaWorld Orlando or Gatorland. Read on to start planning your next trip to the Sunshine State; fantastic weather and fun-filled family adventures await at these top Orlando theme parks.

Magic Kingdom: Walt Disney World Resort

What’s new for 2024: Fans of “The Princess and the Frog” will love Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a mystical and musical log flume ride through a swamp full of friendly critters, set to open in summer 2024. Tron Lightcycle / Run is also a great bet for thrill-seekers: Opened in 2023, this unique coaster mixes lights and visuals to replicate the atmosphere of the 1982 film “Tron” — and it’s one of the fastest roller coasters Disney has to offer in any of its parks.

About the park: Perhaps the best-known theme park in Orlando, Magic Kingdom opened its doors in 1971 as the first park at Walt Disney World Resort. Awakening the imaginations of kids and adults alike, the world-famous Magic Kingdom is home to many classic, nostalgic rides, like Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight and Jungle Cruise. Rides are separated into six themed areas — including Adventureland, Fantasyland and Tomorrowland — with the famed Cinderella Castle standing as the focal point in the center of the park (that’s the one from the Disney logo).

Where to stay: There are several family-friendly Disney lodging properties located close to Magic Kingdom, including Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, all connected by monorail to the park.

Address:1180 Seven Seas Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Epcot: Walt Disney World Resort

What’s new for 2024: If you’re able to stay past sunset at this park, Luminous: The Symphony of Us is a spectacular new sound, light and water show that began in December 2023 and takes place daily over Epcot’s World Showcase Lagoon. As of June 2024, you’ll also be able to meet your favorite Disney characters at the fancy new CommuniCore Hall, a new entertainment hub in Epcot.

About the park: Known best for Spaceship Earth, its iconic white golf ball sphere, Epcot offers four different neighborhoods for visitors to explore. In the World Discovery section of the park, get your blood pumping on a thrilling ride: Cosmic Rewind is a trippy indoor coaster based on “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

At World Showcase, learn about countries all around the world — including Morocco, Italy, Norway and China — through films, exhibits, rides and restaurants. Popular rides in this area include the 4D Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in France as well as Norway’s Frozen Ever After, a boat ride inspired by “Frozen.” When hunger strikes, stop for a bite at Spice Road Table for a taste of North Africa and the Mediterranean.

Where to stay: For easy access to Epcot, book a stay at Disney’s Beach Club Resort, a maritime New England-themed hotel within walking distance to one of the park’s back entrances. At this property, you can also hop on the Disney Skyliner gondola to reach Disney’s Hollywood Studios and some other Disney resorts.

Address:200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32821

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Walt Disney World Resort

What’s new for 2024: The wildly catchy songs from “The Little Mermaid” will be upsized into a full stage musical at The Little Mermaid — A Musical Adventure, which is set to open in fall 2024. This theatrical production will focus on Ariel’s dream of joining the human world.

About the park: “Star Wars” and “Toy Story” fans won’t want to miss Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where the focus is on some of Disney’s biggest cinematic hits, with entire lands dedicated to fans’ favorite characters. At Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, blast into hyperspace on the Millennium Falcon ride, make your own lightsaber, or step into the film’s world on the immersive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride.

In Toy Story Land, visitors can zip through a giant toy world on the Slinky Dog Dash coaster; try their hand at elaborate, scaled-up carnival games on Toy Story Mania!; and meet characters like Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear. You’ll also find a variety of live shows, including the inspiring “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.”

Where to stay: Relatively affordable Disney resorts close to Hollywood Studios include Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, with rooms themed after Disney’s most famous animations. At Art of Animation, larger families can opt for a three-bed family suite, which includes a dining table that doubles as a bed.

Address: 351 S. Studio Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park: Walt Disney World Resort

About the park: Spanning nearly 600 acres, Animal Kingdom Park is the largest of Walt Disney World Resort’s theme parks. It houses around 2,000 animals from 300 species and features a range of rides and exhibits across six sections, including Africa, Asia, DinoLand U.S.A. and Pandora — The World of Avatar.

Fan-favorite attractions include the thrilling Expedition Everest — Legend of the Forbidden Mountain coaster, Avatar Flight of Passage and Kilimanjaro Safaris, where you can spot giraffes and lions as if you’re in Tanzania. Animal Kingdom is a bit lighter on rides than some of its Disney counterparts; it’s the kind of place where you’ll get in touch with nature more than getting your adrenaline pumping.

Where to stay: Visitors to this Disney Park can continue their Animal Kingdom experience with a stay at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge. Guests can see more than 30 species of African wildlife in the savannas surrounding the lodge, in addition to enjoying a large pool with a waterslide and on-site restaurants like Jiko, which serves African fusion cuisine, or Boma, a buffet inspired by an African marketplace.

Address:1180 Seven Seas Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: Walt Disney World Resort

What’s new for 2024: The park’s popular H2O Glow After Hours event will return from late May to late August in 2024. This event allows you to hang out after the park closes at a unique party with DJs and Disney characters, where you can dance or just ride the slides.

About the park: The Disney water park Typhoon Lagoon is easy to spot thanks to its iconic shrimp boat wedged atop a mountain. For 2024, it’s the best place to cool off at Walt Disney World Resort, with the nearby Blizzard Beach water park closed for longer-term renovations. Hang out in the Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, a central attraction boasting powerful 6-foot waves and a white sand beach, or take a spin on the Crush ‘n’ Gusher, which is a coaster-style speedy raft ride that propels you forward with water jets. For an extra special experience, you can even take a surfing lesson.

Where to stay: Typhoon Lagoon is located near Disney Springs, an outdoor shopping and dining district that offers a direct ferry to Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa. This high-end accommodation option is designed like a Victorian mansion. Also close by to the water park is Disney’s Old Key West Resort, with a palm-fringed Caribbean vibe.

Address:1145 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32821

Universal Studios Florida: Universal Orlando Resort

What’s new for 2024: A major new section of the park dedicated to DreamWorks’ animated films like “Shrek” and “Kung Fu Panda” launches in June 2024. At this family-friendly attraction, you’ll be able to visit Shrek’s swamp or learn kung fu with Po the panda. Also debuting in June is the new sound, light and water show CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular, featuring hundreds of fountains, music, and scenes from movies like “E.T.” and “Back to the Future.”

About the park: Step into the spotlight at Universal Studios Florida. You can experience attractions based on a huge range of movies and TV shows from “The Simpsons” to the “Fast and Furious” franchise. Perhaps the most popular section of the park is The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Diagon Alley, which lets fans of the popular book and film series experience the magical setting of “Harry Potter.” You can even select your own wand at Ollivanders Wand Shop. Then, ride the Hogwarts Express or hop on the immersive Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts thrill ride.

Beyond Harry Potter-themed attractions, travelers can enjoy the Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem simulator that’ll turn you into a Minion, plus The Simpsons Ride, a simulated roller coaster that transports you to KrustyLand. Universal Studios Florida is also known for its Halloween Horror Nights from late August to early November, featuring elaborate haunted houses and spooky characters.

Where to stay:Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando, an Italian-inspired resort, makes for a luxe stay with easy access to the parks via boat.

Address:6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819

Universal Islands of Adventure: Universal Orlando Resort

What’s new for 2024: Potterheads should check out the new nighttime show Hogwarts Always. Featuring pyrotechnics and stunning projections against the backdrop of Hogwarts castle, this show premieres in mid-June 2024.

About the park: Universal’s Islands of Adventure park is the place to go for fantastical adventures across themed areas like Marvel Super Hero Island, Jurassic Park and Seuss Landing. At Seuss Landing, you can enter the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss and his many stories and characters. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Hogsmeade, meanwhile, allows you to sip Butterbeer while waiting in line for Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, where you can walk the halls of Hogwarts or soar over its grounds.

Thrill rides inside the park range from Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, a freewheel coaster, to the Jurassic World VelociCoaster through dinosaur-infested jungles. Superhero fans can also experience a heart-stopping drop on Doctor Doom’s Fearfall or on The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, where you can help Spider-Man recover the stolen Statue of Liberty.

Where to stay: When night falls, lay your head at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort. This throwback to Florida beach resorts of the 1950s and ’60s features family suites with kitchenettes and separate sitting and sleeping areas. Plus, there’s a shuttle right to the park.

Address:6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819

Universal Volcano Bay: Universal Orlando Resort

About the park: You can’t miss the giant volcano at the center of Universal’s Volcano Bay water park. Attractions include an aqua coaster with four-person canoes, high-speed body slides, raft rides, and a lazy river with rapids and waves. An especially unique feature is the park’s virtual lines; parkgoers don TapuTapu devices on their wrists that virtually hold their place in line for rides and notify them when it’s their turn.

Where to stay: For a quick walk to the park, stay at Universal’s Aventura Hotel, a sleek, modern hotel with a path that goes straight to Volcano Bay. The property also features a rooftop bar, the Urban Pantry food hall, an on-site Starbucks and a pool.

Address: 6000 Universal Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819

Legoland Theme Park: Legoland Florida Resort

What’s new for 2024: You can now build your own race car at Lego Ferrari Build & Race, before testing it out on a variety of tracks to see if you can beat your friends or family. Starting in fall 2024, the park is also set to welcome its own aquarium, Sea Life Florida, allowing you to get up close and personal with all kinds of sea creatures.

About the park: Got Lego lovers in your family? Experience all things brick-related at Legoland Florida Resort, from The Lego Movie World, where you can stroll through a re-creation of the city of Bricksburg, to the knights and castles of Lego Kingdoms. For more of a thrill, check out Lego Ninjago The Ride, which allows you to fire lightning at your enemies, or the speedy treetop Coastersaurus. Little ones will enjoy the kid-friendly Duplo Valley area, which features a colorful playhouse, train rides and a toddler splash zone.

Where to stay: For added convenience, stay overnight at one of three Legoland Florida hotels. Choose from the Pirate Island Hotel with pirate-themed rooms and in-room treasure hunts; the Legoland Hotel with a castle in the lobby; or bungalows at the Beach Retreat, which is the most affordable of the three.

Address:1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven, FL 33884

Legoland Water Park: Legoland Florida Resort

About the park: When you want a break from the bricks, head for a refreshing dip at Legoland Water Park. Families will find more than a dozen waterslides, a wave pool and a lazy river. At Creative Cove, visitors can build their own boats and race them against others, as well as test out their engineering skills by creating their own rafts to float down the lazy river. For a thrill, hit the Splash Out slide, with a 60-foot drop.

Where to stay: Beyond Legoland’s three hotels, nearby accommodations outside of the park include the Courtyard Winter Haven and the Holiday Inn Winter Haven, around 3 miles west.

Address:1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven, FL 33884

SeaWorld Orlando: Orlando

What’s new for 2024: Take a trip to Antarctica with Penguin Trek, a roller coaster that strikes the balance between family-friendly and thrilling as you whiz through penguins’ habitats on a faux-snowmobile. It’s set to open in 2024, but SeaWorld hasn’t announced an opening date.

About the park: SeaWorld Orlando boasts a mix of thrilling and more relaxed family friendly rides. For adrenaline-seekers, the Mako, Manta and Kraken coasters will spin you around and put you upside down. Then there’s the Journey to Atlantis water ride, with a refreshing splashdown for the hot Orlando weather. Younger kids can romp around Sesame Street Land at SeaWorld Orlando, which offers gentler rides like Elmo’s Choo Choo Train and Abby’s Flower Tower, complete with great views of the park.

Where to stay: The Homewood Suites by Hilton Orlando Theme Parks offers a free hot breakfast daily, as well as a pool, suites fitted with kitchens and dining areas, and a prime location alongside the park.

Address:7007 Sea World Drive, Orlando, FL 32821

Gatorland

What’s new for 2024: In 2023, the park opened Croc Rock, a three-in-one attraction where you’ll scale a 32-foot wall, cross a rickety chain bridge and fly 350 feet along a zip line. Capacity is limited, so it’s advisable to book online before visiting the park.

About the park: For an off-the-beaten-path theme park trip, consider Gatorland. Located south of Orlando near Kissimmee, Gatorland offers kids the chance to see more than 2,000 American alligators and crocodiles, plus birds, big cats and other animals of all shapes and sizes. Spend the day soaring over swamps filled with the reptiles, going on an off-road adventure complete with singing tour guides, or attending a wildlife show.

Where to stay: The JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes and The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes are both situated around 5 miles north of the park and make for a luxurious overnight stay with pools and waterslides to keep the kids happy.

Address: 14501 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837

Fun Spot America

About the park: Located southwest of the city center near the Universal Orlando Resort, Fun Spot America features classic theme park rides such as the only wooden coaster in Orlando. You’ll also find bumper cars or boats — as well as thrill rides like the SkyCoaster, the Hot Seat giant arm swing and Headrush 360 (which turns riders upside down to swing and spin). At about $60 per ticket (if booked online), Fun Spot America is a great value for some thrills, and much more affordable than the huge Disney and Universal parks.

Where to stay: Take your pick of nearby hotels like the Hilton Garden Inn Orlando International Drive North.

Address: 5700 Fun Spot Way, Orlando, FL 32819

Update 06/11/24: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.