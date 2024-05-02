Zoetis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $599 million. On…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $599 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.34 per share.

The animal health company posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.71 to $5.81 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.05 billion to $9.2 billion.

