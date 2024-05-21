ZKH Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — ZKH Group (ZKH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its first…

Listen now to WTOP News

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — ZKH Group (ZKH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The steel processing company posted revenue of $257.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZKH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZKH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.