Zevra Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — CELEBRATION, Fla. (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its first quarter.

The Celebration, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.5 million.

