Yelp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $14.2 million. The…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp Inc. (YELP) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $14.2 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The online business reviews company posted revenue of $332.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $333.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YELP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YELP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.