Xoma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Xoma Corp. (XOMA) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 71 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.5 million in the period.

